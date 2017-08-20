Back to IndieWire

’It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: Charlie Day Thinks That ‘We’ve Not Seen the Last of Dennis Reynolds’

The character left at the end of Season 12.

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA -- “Dennis' Double Life” – Season 12, Episode 10 (Airs March 8, 10:00 pm e/p) Pictured: Glenn Howerton as Dennis. CR: Patrick McElhenney/FXX

Patrick McElhenney/FXX

Philadelphia got a little less sunny when it was revealed that Dennis (Glenn Howerton) would be leaving the gang after 12 seasons on the irreverent comedy. This came as quite a blow to fans, as the main cast had remained unchanged since Danny DeVito joined at the beginning of the second season. According to Charlie Day, however, there may be hope yet: “I imagine we’ve not seen the last of Dennis Reynolds,” the actor tells HuffPost.

“We really never want to do the show without Dennis. There is a possibility that maybe we would have Dennis in part of a season, not a complete season,” he adds. “I think we would still do a great season. There is a possibility that we have Dennis for an entire season, which would be fantastic.”

Howerton is set to star in the new sitcom “AP Bio” alongside Patton Oswalt for NBC, hence his departure from “It’s Always Sunny.” Read Day’s full interview here.

“It’s Always Sunny” wrapped up its 12th season in March, and the series is already renewed for two more seasons.

