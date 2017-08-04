JAY-Z Reimagines ‘Friends’ With Star-Studded Black Cast in ‘Moonlight’ Music Video — Watch

Issa Rae, Jerrod Carmichael, Tiffany Haddish, and more star in JAY-Z's latest music video from his "4:44" album.

JAY-Z has released the official music video for the track “Moonlight” off his “4:44” album and it’s a star-studded affair that reimagines the classic NBC sitcom “Friends” with an entirely black cast. “Get Out” breakout Lil Rel Howery, Jerrod Carmichael, and Lakeith Stanfield play Joey, Ross, and Chandler, respectively, while Tiffany Haddish is Phoebe, Tessa Thompson is Monica, and Issa Rae is Rachel.

The track made headlines when the album was first released for referring to the infamous “Moonlight”/”La La Land” Best Picture gaffe at the Oscars earlier this year. The hook reads: “We stuck in La La Land/ Even when we win, we gon’ lose/ We got the same fuckin’ flows/ I don’t know who is who.” Speaking with iHeart Radio, JAY Z confirmed the title and the hook was “commentary on the culture and where we’re going.”

“Master of None” co-creator Alan Yang directed the music video, which is streaming exclusively on Tidal. Yang tweeted that the clip will be available everywhere sometime next week.

I directed a music video for Jay-Z. It’s called Moonlight. Available on Tidal now and everywhere in a week. pic.twitter.com/UkLfo7g2f2 — Alan Yang (@AlanMYang) August 4, 2017

