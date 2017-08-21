Alex Ross Perry On Jerry Lewis: ‘He Inspired Me as a Philosopher’

Jerry went from playing one character to two to seven. What could possible drive a man with nothing but success behind him to risk tampering with his formula! He could have been remaking The Errand Boy until he was 75. Nothing interested him less. That relentlessness, that inability to stop thinking, is what made this man a legend to me.

The philosophical drive of using cinema to represent yourself as the subject of abuse and humiliation (specifically to delight others) while agonizing through the shame, anxiety, Jewish neurosis and barely-concealed rage changed movies in a way usually reserved for works of literature written over a span of decades. His life’s work is closer in form and impact to Joyce, or Proust. If you haven’t personally been touched by it, you somehow have anyway through cultural osmosis. He was always doing it for the laughs, and as the years went on, it became darker, more complex and dangerously personal. He cursed at me and my friend Jake Perlin when we were introduced one time. It felt more substantial than it was and we were delighted. It will forever remain a cherished memory.