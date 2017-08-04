Jessica Chastain Throws Major Side Eye at CBS for Male Heavy Fall Lineup

The proud feminist tweeted her disapproval for the network's lack of diversity while boosting some female-driven alternatives, including "Insecure."

Two-time Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain raised her voice once again in support of women’s stories, this time directing her criticism at the abundance of male-centric television shows in CBS’ fall programming.

“I’ll just Netflix and chill. Or some HBO greatness. Or anything by Ryan Murphy,” Chastain wrote on Twitter. “There’s so many incredible options that don’t include CBS.”

Chastain was reacting to comments made by CBS executive Thom Sherman in response to a question about lack of diversity in the network’s fall lineup. “We had six pilots with female leads and the way things turned out those pilots were not deemed to be as good as the pilots that were picked up,” said Sherman at a Television Critics Association panel. Chastain linked to a story on the panel in her tweet.

She followed up with a shower of praise for many female focused shows, including “Insecure.” Chastain called Issa Rae “amazing,” and urged her followers to “Turn it on. Right now.” She also singled out Ava Duvernay’s “Queen Sugar.”

Is everyone watching @insecurehbo ?

Turn it on. Right now. @IssaRae is amazing — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 2, 2017

Earlier in the week, Chastain expressed love for Xavier Dolan’s “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan,” starring Natalie Portman, as well as Charlize Theron’s ass-kicking spy turn in “Atomic Blonde.” “Never-ending one shot fight scene is spectacular,” she wrote.

At this rate, Chastain is turning advocacy into a second career. It’s heartening to see someone use their platform to support other artists, and do it in a positive and affirming way. If CBS want that coveted Chastain shout-out, they have some work to do.