Jim Carrey is Now An Amazing Painter and His Art Documentary is Going Viral — Watch

Jim Carrey's disappearance from the big screen has left fans wonder what he's been up to. The answer is here, and it's pretty amazing.

Jim Carrey was once the king of movie comedies, but he’s been something of a recluse on the big screen over the last several years. His last string of starring roles came in 2013 and 2014 with the releases of “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone,” “Kick-Ass 2,” and “Dumb and Dumber To,” all of which misfired with critics and struggled at the box office. Although he appeared in a supporting role in this year’s “The Bad Batch,” he was unrecognizable and rejected all press opportunities to support the film.

All of this begs the question: What in the world has Jim Carrey been up to? He has provided an answer with his new short documentary, “I Needed Color.” The six-minute video was uploaded to Vimeo two weeks ago but has recently gone viral, becoming a Staff Pick on the streaming platform and racking up over 2 million views.

The documentary finds Carrey hard at work in his art studio, and it features some truly jaw-dropping paintings made by the actor. Carrey picked up art six years ago as a way to “heal a broken heart,” and it’s produced some of his best work ever. Seriously, these paintings are incredible.

“I think what makes someone an artist is they make models of their inner life,” Carrey said in the video. “They make something come into physical being that is inspired by their emotions or their needs or what they feel the audience needs.”

Watch the documentary in full below.