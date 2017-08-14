John Oliver Slams Trump on Charlottesville: ‘It Simply Doesn’t Get Easier Than Disavowing Nazis’ — Watch

"I've gotta say, David Duke and the Nazis really seem to like Donald Trump," said Oliver.

John Oliver began “Last Week Tonight” Sunday with a subject on the forefront of many people’s minds: The violent attack that occurred over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. With a sober introduction and a warning of the disappointment to come, Oliver played footage of President Donald Trump’s response to the events, which he “squeezed into” a bill signing. Oliver zeroed in on the most troubling of Trump’s comments, which placed blame “On many sides,” and made no mention of white nationalism. “This was a White Nationalist rally, you have to call that out by name,” said Oliver.

Oliver then played an interview with former KKK leader David Duke wherein the white nationalist explicitly aligned himself and his followers with Trump: “He said he’s going to take out country back, and that’s what we gotta do,” Duke said.

“I’ve gotta say, David Duke and the Nazis really seem to like Donald Trump,” said Oliver. “Which is weird, because Nazis are a lot like cats; if they like you, it’s probably because you’re feeding them.” The jab elicited applause from the crowd, before Oliver added a more lighthearted joke: “Also, cats are like Nazis, but that’s a whole different subject.”

Returning to the seriousness of the matter, Oliver reminded us exactly why Trump’s comments are so shocking, even from him: “And that kind of connection is something anyone in their right mind would want to immediately and repeatedly disavow.” Instead, Oliver said: “He threw an airball so far away it landed in the Third Reich.”

Watch the full clip below: