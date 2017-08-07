John Oliver Can’t Find a Photo of Stephen Miller Not Looking Like a Minion — Watch

When he's done picking fights with the Statue of Liberty, the White House policy advisor could nab a role in the next "Despicable Me."

Mincing words about your country’s most iconic symbol of freedom is a surefire way to get the late night satirists on your case. White House policy advisor Stephen Miller learned that the hard way when John Oliver ripped him to shreds on “Last Week Tonight,” following an awkward exchange with CNN’s Jim Acosta over the poem engraved on the Statue of Liberty, written by Emma Lazarus in 1883. Acosta asked Miller if Lazarus’ poem included speaking English or being a computer programmer as a requirement for immigration, and Miller offered a weak response that those words were added later.

“Wait, though. Just because it wasn’t part of the original does not mean it is worthless,” said Oliver. “Some of the best things ever made were changed part way through. For instance, did you know there was a time when ‘Fast and Furious’ movies didn’t have The Rock in them? It’s true, and they sucked. That’s why they added The f*cking Rock.”

As much Oliver loves The Rock (who knew?), it turns out he hates Miller even more.

Introducing Miller, Oliver called him a “policy advisor and Vitamin D-deficient Minion.” Pausing for laughter, he added: “And, yes, you might well think, ‘That’s unfair, anyone can find a photo of someone looking a bit like a Minion.’ But with Miller, it is genuinely hard to find a photo of him not looking like a Minion.”

It’s eerily true, and must be seen to be believed: