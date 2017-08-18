Jon Stewart Takes Aim at Donald Trump and White Supremacists During Surprise Stand-Up Appearance With Dave Chappelle

Consider it a preview of his upcoming HBO specials.

Jon Stewart picked a hell of a time to end his tenure as host of “The Daily Show.” Several others have stepped up to fill the void left by his absence — that two of them, Stephen Colbert and Samantha Bee, first came to attention on his show is no coincidence — but no one does it quite like Stewart did.

He reminded everyone in attendance at Dave Chappelle’s show at Radio City Music Hall of that just last night, chiming in on Charlottesville and Donald Trump.

Like just about everyone besides Trump himself, Stewart was aghast at the notion that “many sides” were to blame for last weekend’s violence. “To the presence of two sides? Motherfucker? There are two sides? Motherfucker? Two sides? Two sides!” he exclaimed. “And I believe they are called the Allied powers and the Axis powers. And we used to be with the Allied powers. This motherfucker signed a treaty that I don’t think any of us knew about.”

He also took aim at white supremacists’ claim that they belong to the master race:

“If you guys feel like you’re losing out, fucking work harder. I don’t know what to tell you. If you’re a white supremacist, if you think you’re the master race, how come we’re kicking your ass so easily? You’re the master race! How come you’re not winning everything? Why aren’t the Olympics dominated by you? You’re the master race. What do you have left? Golf and tennis, maybe, maybe. And even then, the first black people you came across, you’re like, ‘We can’t play this game anymore.’ Williams sisters, Tiger Woods. O.K.”

We’ll get more of this material when Stewart’s two upcoming comedy specials air on HBO, though no release dates have been announced.