Justin Theroux Joins Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in Cary Fukunaga’s ‘Maniac’ Netflix Series

Cary Fukunaga's Netflix series "Maniac" will bring Justin Theroux back to television shortly after his acclaimed run on HBO's "The Leftovers."

Justin Theroux won’t be staying off television for too long. The actor is following his acclaimed three-season run on HBO’s “The Leftovers” by joining Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in “Maniac,” the Netflix original drama from “True Detective” Season 1 director Cary Fukunaga. The filmmaker made Netflix’s first original feature, “Beasts of No Nation,” which was released in October 2015.

“Maniac” is a 10-episode drama based on the 2014 Norwegian series. Hill and Stone’s characters are patients in a mental asylum and a majority of the season will take place in their dreamed-up fantasy worlds. Think of it as Fukunaga’s version of “Sucker Punch.” Theroux is playing a character named James Mantleray, who is rumored to be an alcoholic mad scientist. No character description has been confirmed.

Fukunaga just kicked off production on the series this month in New York City. Paramount TV and “Mr. Robot’s” Anonymous Content are producing. The project is the second high profile Netflix gig Theroux has lined up. He co-stars in Duncan Jones’ quasi-“Moon” sequel “Mute,” which is expected to hit the streaming giant sometime before the end of the year.