‘Law & Order’ Reboot Won’t Be Happening, According to Creator Dick Wolf

Dick Wolf will evolve his “Law & Order” brand once again this fall with the new “Law & Order True Crime” franchise – but don’t expect a return to the mothership.

Wolf was asked on Thursday by reporters whether he’s still mulling a reboot of the original “Law & Order,” which aired on NBC for 20 seasons between 1990 and 2010 – but his answer was a resounding no.

“I’d be very surprised if we went back,” Wolf said at the Television Critics Association press tour. “If we could push the boundaries out further, I’d be more interested in that at this stage.”

That means talk of a limited run revival of “Law & Order” appear to be dead. A 10-episode reboot was discussed in 2015, and Deadline reported at the time that cast members Chris Noth and Sam Waterston had been approached about joining in.

“It didn’t go any place because frankly, everybody’s plate was pretty full,” Wolf said at the Television Critics Association press tour. “Everybody forgets, it’s seven years ago now. To reboot it, who do you want to boot out? [Noth and Waterston] would have done it. Look, life is timing. The time just may have slipped passed. Not deliberately. But there’s the ‘Chicago’ shows, there’s this. If Bob said look we’d like half a season of ‘Law & Order’ I’d do it, but I don’t think that’s the way to bring new eyeballs to the network at this point.”

“Law & Order: SVU” remains on the air and returns for its 19th season this fall, but the franchise is shifting in a new direction with “Law & Order True Crime,” which kicks off this fall with “The Menendez Murders,” starring Edie Falco.

Wolf said adding “Law & Order” to the title helps promote the show, particularly in this noisy age of hundreds of shows competing for viewer attention. “Law & Order” is one of the most successful franchises of all time, leading to spinoffs both domestically and overseas, including “SVU,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Law & Order: LA” and “Law & Order: Trial by Jury.”

Wolf’s franchise focus has otherwise been on his “Chicago” stable of series, including “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.”