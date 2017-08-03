‘The Menendez Murders’ Trailer: ‘Law & Order’ Takes On the Other Sensational 1990s True Crime Story

NBC hopes to have its own "People vs. O.J. Simpson" success story with this inside look at the Menendez brothers.

“Law & Order” is getting ready to meet “American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson.” Creator Dick Wolf is putting his own spin on the anthology crime drama with the upcoming “Law & Order True Crime,” the first installment of which will devote eight episodes to the murders and trial of the Menendez brothers.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1994 for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Mary “Kitty” Menéndez. During the trial, the defense team claimed the brothers’ behavior was a result of the sexual and psychological abuse they suffered at the hands of their parents. The show will go behind the scenes of the trial, while also flashing back to the childhood days of Lyle and Erik.

Edie Falco leads the cast as Leslie Abramson, the defense attorney who represented Lyle (Miles Gaston Villanueva) and Erik (Gus Halper). “ER” veteran Anthony Edwards is playing Judge Stanley Weisberg, while supporting turns will be filled out by Julianne Nicholson, Sam Jaeger, and Heather Graham.

“Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” premieres on NBC September 26. Watch the new trailer below.