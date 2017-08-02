‘The Leftovers’: Stunning Visual Effects Reel Reveals the Artistry in Every Aspect of the Series

If you're still nursing a "Leftovers" shaped hole in your TV-watching heart, let this VFX video provide some comfort.

It’s been nearly two months since HBO’s “The Leftovers” concluded its dramatic final season, but we still can’t get enough of Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta’s cerebral thriller. Hailed as one of the best written shows on television, but also the most visually stunning, it’s no wonder that the visual effects used in “The Leftovers” would reveal a few hidden gems.

Iloura, the Australian VFX studio that worked on the show’s third and final season released a beautiful sizzle reel of the show’s most intricate effects, and they have every right to show off. That naked sailor wasn’t the most eye-catching thing running through that submarine in episode five; those intricate interiors were all CGI. The shocking lion attack, from the same episode, thankfully came together after the fact. The same goes for those white doves landing gracefully as they came home to roost.

Since its inception, the series has clearly had an obsession with animals — from dogs to goats to deer to doves. Since placing live animals in such a chaotic semi-apocalyptic world would be quite dangerous, it’s nice to know the VFX team had a hand in most of the animal scenes.

Let this video put the sizzle in sizzle reel: