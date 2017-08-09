‘Louie’ Won’t Be Back Anytime Soon, But Louis C.K. May Circle Back to a ‘Different Version’ Later

TCA: “I haven’t been that guy for a while,” he said at a panel for Pamela Arlon’s series “Better Things.”

It’s been more than two years since Louis C.K.’s comedy series “Louie” was on the air, and it doesn’t look like the show is returning anytime soon.

“I don’t think the version of ‘Louie’ that was on FX, I don’t think I’ll do that exact version again because I just haven’t been that guy for a while with the stained blacked T-shirt and the two kids because they’re older now,” Louis C.K. told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday. “I always thought if I did ‘Louie’ again, I may circle back to it later in a different version. “I have no idea if that will happen. I don’t think about it much.”

“Louie” was loosely based on C.K.’s life as a stand-up comedian in New York City who was recently divorced and raising his two daughters.

C.K. was speaking on a panel for FX’s breakout series “Better Things,” which he co-created with star Pamela Adlon, who has been nominated for an Emmy for her performance. It’s his involvement with the series that appears to be fulfilling his creativity at the moment.

“I love making TV, and right now in TV I’m involved in her show,” C.K. said, indicating Adlon, who was also on the panel. “I think it’s the best show on TV.”

Earlier in the day, FX Networks chief John Landgraf had also addressed the uncertainty of “Louie’s” future. Regardless of what timeframe would be involved for a potential Season 6 though, the network would welcome it.

“I really don’t have any update on Season 6,” said Landgraf. “I think it’s possible there will never be another season of ‘Louie.’ I think it’s also possible there will be four or five more seasons of ‘Louie’ over the next 30 years…I have my fingers crossed.”

He also confirmed C.K.’s transformation that would necessitate changes to the show if it every returned.

“I think he’s changed a lot since he made the last season of ‘Louie,’” he said. “From that time in his life … he’s become so much more successful than who he was portraying on the show that I think it started feeling a little faux. I think if he ever made it again, it would be a very different show.”

Meanwhile, C.K.’s influence can be felt on “Better Things.” He first cast Adlon in his series “Lucky Louie” on HBO and then again on FX’s “Louie,” which she also wrote on.

Going into Season 2 of “Better Things,” Adlon said that there was a “dreamlike quality” to the season and that her character Sam would be “exploring and getting uncomfortable.”

“Better Things” returns for its second season on Sept. 14 on FX.