‘Loving Vincent’ Trailer: You’ve Never Seen Anything Like the World’s First Oil Painted Movie

All 65,000 frames of this Vincent van Gogh biopic have been hand painted by 125 different artists. How's that for a major accomplishment?

After more than six years in production, Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman’s “Loving Vincent” is finally coming to U.S. theaters this September, and it’s safe to say nobody has ever seen anything quite like it before. In telling the story of Vincent van Gogh, the directors have decided to create the world’s first oil painted movie. That’s right, all 65,000 frames have been hand painted by 125 different artists. Not even Pixar has managed to do something like this.

The official synopsis reads: “‘Loving Vincent’ brings the artwork of Vincent van Gogh to life in an exploration of the complicated life and controversial death of one of history’s most celebrated artists. Drawn from meticulous research and inspired by van Gogh’s masterpieces, subjects, and 800 personal letters, [the film] captures the world of van Gogh in a cinematic experience like no other.”

The movie features an amazing voice cast, including Chris O’Dowd, Saorise Ronan, Jerome Flynn, Helen McCrory, and Aiden Turner, plus an original score by Darren Aronofsky collaborator Clint Mansell.

“Loving Vincent” opens in select theaters September 22. Watch the gorgeous new trailer below.