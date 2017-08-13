You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Luc Besson Says That Captain America Is ‘Propaganda’: ‘It’s Always Here to Show the Supremacy of America’

He says there would never be a Captain Brazil or Captain France.

Luc Besson isn’t the biggest fan of superhero movies. The “Valerian” director, who’s previously said that he finds it difficult to relate to such characters, went further in a CinePop interview by calling Captain America “propaganda” that’s uniquely American — and not in a good way. Watch the full discussion below.

“What bothers me most is it’s always here to show the supremacy of America and how they are great,” he said. “I mean, which country in the world would have the guts to call a film ‘Captain Brazil’ or ‘Captain France’? I mean, no one! We would be like so ashamed and say, ‘No, no, come on, we can’t do that.’ They can. They can call it ‘Captain America’ and everybody think it’s normal. I’m not here for propaganda, I’m here to tell a story.”

Despite his problems with the genre, Besson did make a movie about a kind of superhero: “Lucy,” which stars Scarlett Johansson as a woman who develops psychic abilities and superhuman intelligence after ingesting a highly advanced drug.

