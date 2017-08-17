Lynn Shelton’s Drama ‘Outside In’ Sells to The Orchard in Advance of Toronto Premiere

The film stars Edie Falco and Jay Duplass in what appears to be a daring, deep love story.

The Orchard has today announced its acquisition of the worldwide rights to Lynn Shelton’s new drama “Outside In,” starring Jay Duplass, Edie Falco, Kaitlyn Dever, and Ben Schwartz. The Orchard has worldwide theatrical, digital rental, and sales, cable/satellite VOD, airline, DVD and soundtrack rights to the new feature. Following The Orchard’s theatrical and digital release, Netflix will be releasing the film on its worldwide streaming platform.

The film will premiere next month at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, and The Orchard is planning a release in early 2018.

Shelton and Duplass wrote the screenplay together, which “follows Carol (Falco), a high school teacher, and Chris (Duplass), her ex-student, as they explore a relationship after his release from a 20-year prison sentence. While Chris navigates his re-entry into the world, Carol works to rebuild her family, and reconnect with her teenage daughter (Dever).”

The film features an original score from singer-songwriter Andrew Bird and was shot on location in Washington state; it was produced by Mel Eslyn and Lacey Leavitt.

“I couldn’t be happier that ‘Outside In’ will be included in the incredible catalog of films that The Orchard has acquired as a distributor,” Shelton said in an official statement.

This pick up marks the most recent release in the ongoing relationship between Duplass Brothers Productions and The Orchard, and joins other shared titles, including “The Overnight,” “Take Me,” “Blue Jay,” “6 Years,” “Manson Family Vacation,” “Rainbow Time,” and “Creep.”

“Outside In” will bow at TIFF later this month as part of the Special Presentations section. Shelton previously screened her “Laggies” and “Your Sister’s Sister” at the Canadian festival.

