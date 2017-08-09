Marc Webb Reveals Details of the ‘Spider-Man’ Film He Didn’t Make and Nobody Wanted

Though the success of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" eclipsed his incomplete trilogy, Marc Webb takes full ownership of his movies.

After making a name for himself with his debut indie romantic comedy “(500) Days of Summer,” Marc Webb made one of Hollywood’s biggest leaps to direct “The Amazing Spider-Man” and its sequel, starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. However, after a poor box-office showing for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” Sony scrapped all plans for the third, but not before Webb and his writing team had devised a story. With the success of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” launching a trilogy of its own, that movie is definitely never happening, but Webb recently revealed details of what might have been.

“Chris Cooper was going to come back and play the Goblin,” Webb told Den of Geek. “We were going to freeze his head, and then he was going to be brought back to life. And then there was that character called The Gentleman…that was going to be the main villain. He was going to come out and lead the Sinister Six. We had talked about Vulture a little bit too, actually.”

Webb said he had no regrets about how the movies turned out, and he takes full ownership over both. He did admit there are things he would “approach” differently if given the chance to do it again. “I was never pushed around. A lot of smart people had a lot of strong opinions about things, but it was my movie,” he said.

“I think it was a very difficult time for Sony because of the hack and because Marvel wanted the character back…but that didn’t have a huge impact on how we made the movie,” said Webb. “Maybe it accelerated the timeline, which made things difficult, but that’s something I accepted.”