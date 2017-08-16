Back to IndieWire

Mark Ruffalo and Olivia Wilde Lead Trump Tower Protests: ‘He’s Not a Legitimate President’ — Watch

Following Tuesday night's performance of his Broadway show, Michael Moore invited the audience to a protest at Trump Tower in New York City.

Audience members at Michael Moore’s Broadway show “The Terms of My Surrender” got a politically-charged after show on Tuesday night when Moore invited every viewer to join him at a Donald Trump protest at Trump Tower. The event was co-hosted by Mark Ruffalo and featured chants led Olivia Wilde and Zoe Kazan, among others. Attendees included Harvey Weinstein and Marisa Tomei.

Ruffalo, who had been the special guest during Moore’s Broadway performance, invited 200 ticket holders to be driven uptown on double-decker buses in order to protest the President, who is briefly staying at Trump Tower during a visit to New York City. Moore pushed for the rest of the audience to walk over. The rally included a candlelight vigil for Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer.

“We’re here today to commemorate a life of an American that was killed by a Nazi on American soil,” Ruffalo said.”Let’s say her name so Donald Trump can hear what’s happened here — he’s allowed these people, he’s allowed fascism, he’s allowed the KKK, he’s allowed Nazis to show their ugly face, and we’re here to remind him there’s a cost for that. Americans have died because of that. Say her name: Heather Heyer!”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Ashley Lee was on site during the rally and captured the impassioned chants on video. Olivia Wilde’s speech finds the actress shouting, “Trump is not a legitimate President! Trump is not America!” You can watch the three speeches in the embedded videos below.

