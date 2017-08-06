You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Michael Kelly Wants to Play Stephen Miller on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ but Pauly Shore’s Impression Is Hard to Beat — Watch

Never count out The Weasel.

Pauly Shore as Stephen Miller for Funny or Die

With three senior White House officials gone in the last few weeks — that’d be Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, and Anthony Scaramucci, for those of you keeping score at home — the Trump administration took the rare step of letting Stephen Miller in front of the cameras earlier this week.

The senior advisor, who grew up in Santa Monica and used his press briefing as an opportunity to lambast “cosmopolitan elitism” and explain why the Statue of Liberty actually has little to do with America’s tradition of immigration, caught the attention of Michael Kelly, the “House of Cards” star who now wants to play Miller on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Hey @SNLUpdate if you happen to need someone I’m around. Just sayin,” the actor tweeted earlier this year; “he followed that up yesterday with another tweet: “Oh please oh please I might finally get my shot at @nbcsnl #StephenMiller.” That second message was in response to the news that Trump is considering Miller as his new Communications Director, which would make him a much more visible emissary of the administration.

Kelly was beaten to the punch by Pauly Shore, of all people, who just did a spot-on impersonation of Miller for Funny or Die. Watch below and remind yourself of a simpler time when the ‘90s goofball was making Bill Clinton jokes in “Bio-Dome.”

