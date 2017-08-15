‘Molly’s Game’ Trailer: Aaron Sorkin’s Directorial Debut Gives Jessica Chastain Her Juiciest Role to Date

Chastain looks to have one of the best roles of her career in Aaron Sorkin's highly anticipated directorial debut.

Aaron Sorkin has won countless Emmys, two Golden Globes and an Oscar, but he’s about to do something this year he’s never done in his three decades in the business: Direct a movie.

The screenwriter’s directorial debut “Molly’s Game” arrives this fall in the thick of awards season, and it’s got what looks like another knockout Jessica Chastain performance at its center. The film is set for its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival later this month.

Chastain plays Molly Bloom, a former skier and Olympic hopeful who becomes the target of an FBI investigation after she launches a high stakes international poker game. It’s a wild true story and a juicy character that Chastain looks to be digging into with the kind of authority that demands attention. Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Brian d’Arcy James, Michael Cera, and Chris O’Dowd co-star.

STX Entertainment will release “Molly’s Game” on November 22. Watch the debut trailer below.

