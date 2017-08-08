‘mother!’ Trailer: Darren Aronofsky Puts Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem Through Hell

Aronofsky's horror-drama is finally revealing some of its secrets in a totally bonkers official trailer.

When the poster for Darren Aronofsky’s “mother!” dropped in May, the Biblical-looking portrait of Jennifer Lawrence staring lovingly in a garden while holding her own cut-out heart sparked so many questions that Aronofsky fans were left hungry for more details about the horror-mystery film. Now we finally have the trailer for the movie, which stars Javier Bardem as Lawrence’s romantic partner. The movie hits theaters on September 15.

Written by Aronofsky, “mother!” focuses on a couple “whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.” The trailer suggests the film is not a straight horror movie, which anyone who has seen “Black Swan” should expect from Aronofsky.

The rest of the cast of “Mother!” includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Kristen Wiig and Ed Harris, but that’s just a tiny fraction of the roughly 80 people credited as cast members on the film’s IMDb page.

