‘Mr. Robot’ Season 3 Clip: Has the Dark Army Come for Elliot and Darlene? — Watch

The hacking drama returns in October.

“Mr. Robot” is taking a cue from The Cure this season. Sam Esmail has said that, while the show’s sophomore season was about revolution, the next round of episodes centers around the theme of disintegration. A new clip teasing Season 3 offers a sense of what to expect from that. Watch below.

“Prepare yourself, friend. This clip is just the beginning,” tweeted the official “Mr. Robot” account by way of announcement. Said preview finds Elliot (Rami Malek) casually brushing off his victory in a hacking tournament as revelers celebrate around him as he returns to work. That’s interrupted when his sister Darlene (Carly Chaikin) comes to him with a man he’s never seen before who tells Elliot, “Stand up and walk with us.”

“Season 3 is about Elliot trying to bounce back and fight against the people who have been using him. Elliot isn’t going to take this lying down,” Esmail said recently. We’ll see what he means when “Mr. Robot” returns to USA on Oct. 11.