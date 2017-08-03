‘Mr. Robot’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer: Time is Running Out for Rami Malek

USA's hacking drama will return this October with 10 all new episodes.

Elliot may have gotten out of prison towards the end of “Mr. Robot” Season 2, but the finale left viewers on one hell of a cliffhanger: Tyrell Wellick shot Elliot. Will everyone’s favorite hacker survive? Most likely, but he’s going to have to contend with the federal government and more shady figures biting at his heels. It wouldn’t be “Mr. Robot” without claustrophobic suspense.

USA Network is bringing their acclaimed drama back for a third round this October. Whereas Season 2 was extended to 12 episodes, Season 3 will return to the show’s original 10-episode season. Series creator and executive producer Sam Esmail will once again be directing every episode, and his love for negative space and isolated blocking is front and center in the first teaser for the new season.

The first “Mr. Robot” Season 3 teaser debuted during the premiere of “The Sinner,” and it features only Darlene (Carly Chaikin), Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), Angela (Portia Doubleday), and Elliot (Rami Malek). The clip is all too quick, but it is dominated by the sounds of ticking clocks. Has time finally run out for Elliot?

“Mr. Robot” Season 3 officially returns this October. Watch the first footage below.