‘Nathan for You’ Season 4 Trailer: Nathan Unveils His Devious Plan to Destroy Uber From Within — Watch

The show returns late next month.

If you ever wanted a blues smoke detector, then season four of “Nathan for You” might just be, well, for you. Comedy Central just released a trailer marking the return of Nathan Fielder’s show, which is coming back late next month. Watch below.

Among the upcoming schemes: a fully asexual computer-repair service; black-market chili sold at sporting events without the stadium’s knowledge; a nefarious plan to have cabbies infiltrate Uber and destroy it from within. Nearly everyone Fielder mentions these ideas to thinks he’s crazy, of course, and their reactions are often just as funny as his pitches.

“Nathan for You” premiered in early 2013 and has aired 24 episodes across its first three seasons. The show returns to Comedy Central with “Nathan for You: A Celebration” on September 21 before season four begins a week later.