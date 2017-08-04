August TV Premieres: 12 New Shows To Look Out For This Month

This month's new TV premieres have everything from superheroes to criminals to Johnny Carson.

Summer TV is almost over. (Didn’t it seem like just yesterday when “Twin Peaks” was right around the corner?)

As audiences begin the final push towards fall, there are still new shows worth your time. We’ve gathered some of this month’s biggest TV premieres from across network, cable and streaming to add to your personal viewing calendar.

“What Would Diplo Do?” (August 3, Viceland)

James Van Der Beek takes the role of a lifetime as Diplo, the world-famous DJ (who may or may not have spoiled West Coast viewers on the “Breaking Bad” Season 4 finale back in 2011). As Van Der Beek told IndieWire’s Liz Shannon Miller, it’s a series that fulfills a career-long dream, in a way. How well does he pull off the beanie look and channel an internationally recognized producer? We’re eager to find out.

If you told us Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt were co-starring in a new project, we’d have our fingers crossed for a “White House Down”/”Brick” combined sequel. Instead, they’re together here voicing the two lead characters in a dub of a “classic” ’80s Romanian cop show. It’s a show that’s almost impossible to classify, but that’s why we’re excited to see how it evolves.

“Carpool Karaoke” (August 8, Apple Music)

Will Smith is here! And even with regular driver’s seat occupant James Corden out of the mix, this new Apple Music venture has brought in plenty of fascinating replacements. (Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner probably deserve a season all by themselves.) Even if you think the “Late Late Show” segment has worn out its welcome, this looks like it has enough pleasant surprises to be worth checking out.

“Swedish Dicks” (August 9, Pop)

Peter Stormare in a detective show is just fine by us. Teaming up with Johan Glans, the two play a pair of L.A.-based investigators who use digital and analog methods to uncover some crazy cases. Toss in Keanu Reeves as a guest star and this sounds like an offbeat showbiz story worth snooping around for a bit.

“Mr. Mercedes” (August 9, Audience)

Audience Network

Stephen King adaptations have hit a snag lately, but Jack Bender, along with actors Brendan Gleeson and Harry Treadaway, are looking to bring the author’s recent book series to the screen. Beginning with the deadly physical and psychological aftermath of a vehicular crime, this won’t be the easiest emotional viewing experience of the year, but the talent behind it has us holding our breath.

“White Gold” (August 11, Netflix)

BBC Two

Netflix’s latest British import is this salesman period piece, following a handful of ‘80s hotshots trying to make a fortune in the UK cashflow. From “The Inbetweeners” co-creator Damon Beesley, this BBC Two show gave “Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick a chance to play a sleazy character closer to his original home. Six episodes premiered in Britain earlier this year, with another season slated for 2018.

Up next: Elmore Leonard, two very different kinds of superheroes and smokin’ Kathy Bates.