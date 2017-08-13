Back to IndieWire

Anti-‘Confederate’ Protestor: ‘Tell HBO That We Saw Their Show in Charlottesville Yesterday’

The #NoConfederate movement will continue during "Game of Thrones" tonight.

A white nationalist demonstrator walks into Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., . Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Virginia. At least one person was arrestedConfederate Monuments Protest, Charlottesville, USA - 12 Aug 2017

Yesterday’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia have done little to endear people to “Confederate.” The planned HBO drama from “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss, which takes place in an alternate America in which the South won the Civil War, is already the subject of a social-media campaign to prevent the series from being made in the first place — and it appears those efforts will be ramped up tonight.

April Reign, who created the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag and co-created #NoConfederate, confirmed as much on Twitter this morning: “Use the #NoConfederate hashtag in ALL your tweets. Tell @hbo that we saw their show in #Charlottesville yesterday,” she wrote in response to a question about the online efforts.

According to a press release about the show, which is in the earliest stages of development, “Confederate” will follow “a broad swath of characters on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone — freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families of people in their thrall.”

#NoConfederate tweets surge during the East Coast airing of “Game of Thrones” as a means of sending a message to HBO, which has asked people to “reserve judgment until there is something to see.”

