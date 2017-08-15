‘The Witch’ Breakouts Robert Eggers and Anya Taylor-Joy Reuniting for ‘Nosferatu’ Remake

The duo are teaming up to put a new spin on one of the most famous vampires in cinema history.

Horror fans worried about the upcoming “Nosferatu” remake can breathe a sigh of relief. “The Witch” director Robert Eggers has cast his breakout star, Anya Taylor-Joy, in his upcoming adaptation for Studio 8. Her role is remaining a secret for now, but the casting should delight indie horror fans given how prolific “The Witch” was last year.

“Nosferatu” is based on F. W. Murnau’s landmark 1922 horror film of the same name, which itself was an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.” The story follows the vampire Count Orlock as he tries to find a new home in the Transylvania mountains and becomes enamored with a real-estate agent’s wife, which could potentially be the role Taylor-Joy is filling. Eggers is writing the screenplay in addition to directing.

The remake has been a project Eggers has wanted to make since childhood, though he’s just as shocked as everyone else that it will be his follow-up to his breakout debut “The Witch.” “It feels ugly and blasphemous and egomaniacal and disgusting for a filmmaker in my place to do ‘Nosferatu’ next,” he told IndieWire’s Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast last fall. “I was really planning on waiting a while, but that’s how fate shook out.”

Eggers also teased that his version of “Nosferatu” will have a similar tone as “The Witch.” “This is going to be the same approach as ‘The Witch,’” he said, “where 1830s Biedermeier Baltic Germany needs to be articulated in a way that seems real.”

The director had hoped to work with Taylor-Joy again, but “The Witch” turned her into one of the most in-demand young actresses in Hollywood. She starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split” earlier this year and will star in its sequel, “Glass.” The actress is currently filming Josh Boone’s X-Men film “New Mutants,” and she’s appeared in indies like “Barry” and “Thoroughbred.” Taylor-Joy won the Gotham Award for Breakthrough Actor last fall for her role in “The Witch.”