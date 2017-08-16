‘Patti Cake$’ Music Video Attacks Trump With the Power of Wonder Woman & Khaleesi — Watch

Danielle Macdonald leads a banging anthem announcing the release of "Patti Cake$" on August 18.

When “Patti Cake$” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, it was heralded as an “8 Mile” for 2017, bolstered by stellar breakout performances from newcomer Daniel Macdonald and powerhouse singer Bridget Everett. After a delayed release, Geremy Jasper’s rousing debut will finally hit theaters this weekend. Fox Searchlight released a zippy music video to remind viewers why the New Jersey-set underdog tale is the freshest thing since Tony Soprano.

Titled “Patti Season,” the video stars Macdonald as Patti, and she is backed up by her music partners Jheri (Siddharth Dhananjay), Basterd (Mamoudou Athie), and her Nana (Cathy Moriarty of “Raging Bull” fame). Written by Jasper, the rap reference Jersey favorites (“Young, gorgeous Gandolfini”) as well as cultural trends of 2017 (“It’s the summer of us Wonder Women”). Patti’s harsh criticism of President Trump are a definitely a highlight, as she ends her final verse with a promise to “break [his] little Twitter fingers.”

Originally known as a music video director, Jasper steps easily back into those shoes, making expert use of classic Jersey locations like the Jersey Shore and Atlantic City boardwalk and arcade. With fast cuts and colorful costumes, it’s definitely time to get hyped for “Patti Cake$.”

Watch “Patti Season” below: