Philip K. Dick’s ‘Electric Dreams’ Trailer: Bryan Cranston’s Sci-Fi Series Could Be the Next ‘Black Mirror’ — Watch

Steve Buscemi, Anna Paquin, Terence Howard, and more star in the anthology series from Cranston and "Battlestar Galactica" producer Ronald D. Moore.

Philip K. Dick was one of the first science fiction authors to see beyond the genre’s pulp roots and weave philosophical, political, and social questions into his alternate realities. For that reason, Dick’s writing has remained highly influential, even as themes he discussed years ago seem to become increasingly more relevant today. As prolific as he was daring, Dick left behind a seemingly endless supply of stories for many more screen adaptations beyond “The Man in the High Castle,” such as “Electric Dreams,” which recently released a promising new trailer.

Titled “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams,” the anthology series based on Dick’s work is executive produced by Bryan Cranston, with writers and producers Ronald D. Moore (“Battlestar Galactica”) and Michael Dinner (“Justified”). It will first air on Australian streaming site Stan and Channel 4 in the UK, before eventually heading to Amazon, where American viewers will be able to see it.

The newly released trailer boasts an embarrassment of talent, with glimpses of Steve Buscemi, Anna Paquin, Vera Farmiga, Terrence Howard, and Timothy Spall. Though not in the trailer, Greg Kinnear and Janelle Monáe will also make appearances, and Dee Rees wrote and directed one episode.

Watch the trailer below: