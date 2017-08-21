You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘The Punisher’ First Trailer: Marvel Hammers Out Another Epic ‘Daredevil’ Spinoff for Netflix — Watch

Capitalizing on well-earned hype over "The Defenders," Netflix and Marvel add a cutthroat vigilante into the mix.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) enjoyed a great victory over the weekend with the launch of “The Defenders,” another well-received series in a line of successful “Daredevil” spinoffs that includes “Jessica Jones” and “Luke Cage.” Looking for another win, Netflix and Marvel are teaming up again for “The Punisher,” a dark series about a brooding vigilante that released its first teaser this week.

Netflix is being cryptically tight-lipped about the release date, and offered only this short synopsis: “After the murder of his family, Frank Castle is both haunted and hunted. In the criminal underworld, he’ll become known as The Punisher.” From the trailer, The Punisher appears to have adopted a sledgehammer as his signature weapon, and is dealing with some PTSD after serving in the military. “All the things that I done, the memories, they never hurt me,” he says. “The past is more than memories, it’s the devil you sold your soul to. He’s coming. He’s coming to collect.”

“The Walking Dead” star Jon Bernthal leads the series in the title role, and Deborah Ann Wohl (“True Blood”) plays a reporter who befriends Frank.

Watch the teaser below:

