‘Rat Film’ Trailer: Theo Anthony’s Acclaimed Documentary Takes a Closer Look at the Oft-Misunderstood Rodents — Watch

Cinema Guild will release the film in theaters next month.

A year after premiering at Locarno, “Rat Film” has a trailer courtesy of Cinema Guild. Theo Anthony’s documentary about the oft-misunderstood creatures earned acclaim throughout its run on the festival circuit and is due in theaters next month. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Across walls, fences, and alleys, rats not only expose our boundaries of separation but make homes in them. ‘Rat Film’ is a feature-length documentary that uses the rat — as well as the humans that love them, live with them, and kill them — to explore the history of Baltimore. ‘There’s never been a rat problem in Baltimore, it’s always been a people problem.'”

Anthony has also directed such features and shorts as “The Body Builder,” “Peace in the Absence of War,” “Chop My Money,” and “Coffin Maker.” Cinema Guild will release “Rat Film” on September 15.

