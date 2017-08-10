Robert Pattinson Frantically Searches for a Hot Dog in Hilarious Short — Watch

The "Good Time" star finally found a hot dog he can ethically canoodle.

Fresh off of what we at IndieWire affectionately dubbed “Dog-Gate,” “Good Time” star Robert Pattinson has devoted an entire short film to a healthier kind of dog obsession: The New York City hot dog. Released by GQ, the wacky and short comedy was written by Pattinson himself, and clearly takes some inspiration from his time spent shooting with New York filmmaking brothers Josh and Benny Safdie.

Beginning with the former “Twilight” star speaking to himself as he paces around The Bowery Hotel, he angrily tosses a salami wrapper out of the mini-bar before sparking at the sight of a man eating a hot dog on the sidewalk. “This city is a labyrinth designed to mock me,” he says. Foregoing all fears about the outside world, Pattinson dons sunglasses and a baseball cap to brave the maze (and potential onslaught of teen fans) in search of a juicy dog.

“Kumaré” director Vikram Gandhi makes light work of Pattinson’s script, scoring his frenzied machinations with some restrained but well-placed fast motion shots. We know Pattinson read about the Safdies on IndieWire, so it only makes sense that he would catch the filmmaking bug. If this short is any indication, he’s got a bright (one could even say shimmering) future.

Watch “Fear and Shame” below: