Third Woman Claims Roman Polanski ‘Sexually Victimized’ Her As a Minor

A third woman has come forward to accuse embattled director Roman Polanski of having “sexually victimized” her when she was 16 years old. The new claims date back to 1973, when the alleged victim — going by the name “Robin M.” — was just a teenager. The woman made her accusations during a morning press conference, held at the Los Angeles office of lawyer Gloria Allred.
Robin M. did not take any questions during the press conference, and both she and Allred declined give further details on the alleged crime and how the young woman first met Polanski. In 2010, Allred also represented Charlotte Lewis, an actress who accused Polanski of sexually abusing her when she was 16 during the making of the film “Pirates.” Lewis did not file charges at the time.
Polanski’s attorney Harland Braun responded to the new claims in an official statement, writing:
“I think this is an attempt to influence Judge Gordon by a news conference. Ms. Geimer came to court, presented herself and begged the four decades old case be over. If this lady wants to block Ms. Geimer’s request, Ms. Allred could file an amicus brief with Judge Gordon. Mr. Polanski has done 10 months in custody in a case where he was promised no more than two months and Ms. Geimer has a right to her own life and opinions.”
Robin M. fired back with her own additional statement, which refuted Braun’s claims that the conference was only held as a way to “influence” the judge, writing: “This infuriated me! I am speaking out now so that Samantha and the world will know that she is not the only minor Roman Polanski had victimized.”
