Rooney Mara-Starring Festival Favorite ‘Una’ Lines Up Fall Release Date — Exclusive

Benedict Andrews' gripping adaptation of "Blackbird" lands a prime release date, after a strong festival run in 2016.

After a strong run on last year’s festival circuit — including premieres at Telluride, TIFF, London, and Sydney — Benedict Andrews’ acclaimed “Una” has lined up its official theatrical release date. Swen Releasing will open the film in New York City on October 6 and Los Angeles on October 13 before rolling out nationwide, when it will enter the fall fray with strong word of mouth and a daring plotline.

Described in IndieWire’s Telluride Film Festival review as “a story of sexual abuse that vibrates with the anxious uncertainty of a survivor, a dialogue-driven drama that simmers with the combustible suspense of a Tarantino movie,” the film stars Rooney Mara in the title role, playing a young woman who decides to pay a visit to the (much) older man (Ben Mendelsohn) with whom she had a sexual relationship when she was only 13 years old.

Andrews’ film is based on David Harrower’s lauded play “Blackbird” (Harrower himself penned the film’s script), which the filmmaker has boldly translated to the big screen, bolstered by stellar performances from both Mara and Mendelsohn.

Our review hailed it as “a film [that] flickers with an intensity worthy of its subject and source material. An agile, vicious piece of work that’s anchored by extraordinary performances from Rooney Mara and Ben Mendelsohn, ‘Una’ maintains its grip even when swinging a bit too hard for the fences.”

While Swen is already an established name in the world of Latin American film, but “Una” marks their first foray into U.S. distribution. As Deadline reported in January, “as part of the deal, Swen has partnered with Eammon Films to handle the theatrical release and Vision Films to distribute ancillary platforms, marking the first in a slate of planned theatrical releases for the new partnership.”

The film also stars Riz Ahmed, Ruby Stokes, and Tara Fitzgerald. Check out the most recent trailer for “Una” below.