On a recent trip to Iraq, Bee spoke with a number of Kurds who strongly support the American president.

Samantha Bee had to travel 6,000 miles, but she finally found a group of Trump supporters she agrees with.

In a segment from Wednesday night’s “Full Frontal,” Bee went to northern Iraq for a field piece. There, she spoke with a number of Kurds in the region who had vocal support for Donald Trump’s administration. This support comes from the administration’s current decision to arm Kurdish rebels in the region’s ongoing fight against ISIS.

Talking with the individuals most directly affected by this policy, it’s the rare occurrence where Bee and Trump’s outlooks overlap. In addition to highlighting the voices of individuals supportive of an independent Kurdistan, the segment also evaluates previous White House response to ISIS-related combat in the area. That means some Obama criticism, Bush praise and a tiny baby nicknamed Trump.

As Bee explained to Stephen Colbert on a recent “Late Show” appearance, this clip is the first of a two-part series that will continue on next week’s episode.

Lest any regular viewers think that this is somehow a change in direction for the show overall, the other two segments from Wednesday were a strong rebuke of GOP handling of the current state of the Affordable Care Act and a “Music Man” parody criticizing Kris Kobach-led anti-immigration policies.

Some things never change.

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” airs Wednesday nights at 10:30 on TBS.

