Samantha Bee Challenges John Oliver for Talk Series Emmy — IndieWire’s Screen Talk Emmy Predictions Podcast (Episode 5)

IndieWire's TV awards pundits argue the Variety and Guest Star category predictions.

As Emmy campaigning hits critical mass, IndieWire executive editor Michael Schneider and awards editor Anne Thompson go toe to toe on this week’s Emmy predictions for various variety and guest star Emmys.

Will “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” repeat its win for Best Variety Talk Series and writing, now that newbies “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” are competing with more anti-Trump fodder?

“Saturday Night Live’ is up for a whopping 22 nominations, including several hosts nominated as Guest Actors and Actresses, although the late Carrie Fisher could take a sentimental win in comedy for “Catastrophe,” and Matthew Rhys and Riz Ahmed could cancel each other out as guests on “Girls.”

