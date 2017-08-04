Everything Exciting About the Fall Film Festival Lineups — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 159)

Plus: "The Dark Tower" isn't as bad as everyone says.

Summer movie season isn’t entirely over yet, but the shadow of the fall is already here. That’s because we now know the bulk of the lineup for the Toronto International Film Festival, in addition to the films slated to play in Venice. While 2017 has already been loaded with a variety of festival favorites, unexpected commercial hits and Oscar hopefuls, the rest of the calendar year is filled with new material.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson recover from their vacations by talking through a very dense set of possibilities. They also touch on reactions to “The Dark Tower,” and why it not be as bad as many reviews have suggested.

