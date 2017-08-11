Laura Dern Is Not the Academy President, But All Is Not Lost — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 160)

Plus: Why "The Glass Castle" isn't a big awards contender.

This week, awards season pundits braced for big news as the Academy voted on its new president. Laura Dern was considered one of the frontrunners, but withdrew herself at the last minute, and the winner wasn’t even being discussed in most reports: Veteran cinematographer John Bailey took over the post from Cheryl Boone Isaacs, and while some coverage of the news suggests that he’s a fairly conservative choice, that may not be the case.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss the surprise news and what it means for the future of AMPAS as it ramps for another Oscar season. They also discuss a new release, “The Glass Castle,” and other late summer updates as the fall season creeps ever so closer.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes.

