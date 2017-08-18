Why ‘Logan Lucky’ Was the Perfect Comeback Movie for Steven Soderbergh — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 161)

Plus: What will it take for "Patti Cake$" to succeed?

When Steven Soderbergh announced his retirement several years ago, the film world mourned the loss of a major filmmaker — but it turned out to be a false alarm. Soderbergh’s back in the saddle with the release of “Logan Lucky,” a lively heist movie that shows he hasn’t gotten rusty during his time off. The movie is a gamble for Soderbergh with its innovative distribution strategy, but Soderbergh’s artistic comeback is already a done deal.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss why “Logan Lucky” is a perfect illustration of Soderbergh’s strengths. They also touch on another new release, “Patti Cake$”, and what to make of new Academy president John Bailey’s diversity comments.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes.

