Join Focus Features to Celebrate 15 Years With a Screening of Cary Fukunaga’s ‘Sin Nombre’

See Cary Fukunaga's 2009 debut "Sin Nombre" on the big screen, and stay afterwards for a special Q&A with the director hosted by IndieWire's Eric Kohn.

Before the first sensational season of “True Detective,” director Cary Fukunaga became a major discovery in the independent film scene with his debut feature “Sin Nombre,” a 2009 Mexican-American thriller produced by Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal. “Sin Nombre” tells dual stories of a young Honduran girl, Sayra, who is trying to emigrate into the United States, as well as a young boy nicknamed El Casper, who is caught up in gang violence, and longs to escape.

“Sin Nombre” premiered to much acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival in 2009, with Fukunaga winning the festival’s Directing Award, and Adriano Goldman picking up the Excellence in Cinematography award.

The film was released by Focus Features, and to commemorate the indie distributor’s 15th anniversary, the company is bringing “Sin Nombre” back to the big screen in New York this month, with a special event co-hosted by IndieWire.

As part of Focus Features’ 15 year anniversary celebration, free tickets are currently available for a 7pm screening of the film on August 10 at New York City’s Regal Union Square 14. Stay after the film for a special Q&A with writer/director Cary Fukunaga and IndieWire deputy editor Eric Kohn.

Find out more about the event and how to get tickets here.