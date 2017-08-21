How to Watch the Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Live Stream [Video]

Expect blanket coverage of Monday's eclipse, but here are the best ways to watch – or live stream – the solar event.

Only a sliver of the United States will actually experience a total solar eclipse on Monday. For the rest of the country, it’s up to wall-to-wall coverage of the event to convey what’s going on.

Just about every major news operation will go live on Monday from across North America, as the strip of totality stretches from Oregon to South Carolina. ABC, NBC and CBS will air special reports between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET, and cable news will be live throughout the day. Why the excitement? This is the first time in 99 years that a total solar eclipse has spanned the continental United States.

Here’s where you’ll be able to live stream coverage from a variety of sources on YouTube:

Among the networks going all-in with Eclipse Fever is Science Channel. As the eclipse begins on the Oregon coast around 1:20 p.m. ET (10:20 PT), Science Channel will be in Madras, Oregon, partnering with the Lowell Observatory on the Lowell Solar Eclipse Experience, as astronomers and educators narrate the eclipse as it happens. Live footage will also come from along the eclipse’s path in Tennessee, Idaho, Nebraska, and South Carolina.

It all will culminate with a one-hour special, “The Great American Eclipse” which airs Monday night at 9 p.m. ET. In the meantime, watch the stream of Science Channel’s coverage here:

One more: NASA’s TV feed will offer its own take on Monday’s eclipse:

Beyond the Science Channel special, other recaps in primetime will include PBS’ “Nova,” which will premiere the hour-long documentary “Eclipse Over America.” In a quick turnaround, footage from the day’s eclipse will be included in the episode – including video from PBS member stations inside the path of totality. “Nova” airs at 9 p.m. ET later that evening.