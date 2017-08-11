Spike Lee Developing ‘Archer,’ a TV Series About a ‘Young, Black Mark Zuckerberg’

Chad Sanders will write, direct, create, and star in the show based on his life.

Spike Lee’s upcoming small-screen ventures extend beyond Netflix. Variety reports that the writer/director/producer is developing a TV series alongside Chad Sanders called “Archer,” which is partly based on the latter’s life and presumably bears no relation to the animated spy sendup of the same name.

“Archer” is described as “a dark comedy and sociological thriller capturing the life of a 20-something African-American coding genius and iconoclast living in Brooklyn who has developed a dating app that reads sexual chemistry”; said iconoclast is a “young, black Mark Zuckerberg-like” character. If his resume is as stacked as Sanders’ — he worked at Google before his tenure at Dev Bootcamp — he could be a compelling onscreen presence indeed.

Sanders is a multi-multi-hyphenate: He’ll executive produce, write, direct, and star in “Archer,” which he’s also creating. Lee has another small-screen project in the works: “She’s Gotta Have It,” a TV version of his film of the same name, which premieres on Netflix in November.