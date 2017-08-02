‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Taps New Screenwriter to Rewrite Colin Trevorrow’s Script

Jack Thorne will take over rewrites on the Colin Trevorrow-directed franchise entry.

Looks like “Star Wars: Episode IX” is getting a fresh pair of eyes. The Hollywood Reporter reports that rising British screenwriter Jack Thorne will be contributing rewrites to the script of the upcoming ninth installment of the beloved franchise. While Thorne is a relatively new name in Hollywood, he’s already having a big year: his “Wonder” will arrive on November 17.

As THR notes, “Trevorrow and his writing partner, Derek Connolly, have been working on the script, but sources say a fresh set of eyes was needed. It is unclear how extensive the rewrites will be.” THR is also quick to note that, despite previous reports, the script for “Episode IX” is not based on a treatment from filmmaker Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Thorne has a number of interesting film credits to his name, including work on features like Kevin Macdonald’s “How I Live Now,” Pascal Chaumeil’s Nick Hornby adaptation “A Long Way Down,” and the nuclear drama “War Book.” He’s also the co-creator of a slew of British series, including “The Fades,” “The Cast-Offs,” “The Last Panthers,” and “National Treasure.”

If you’re thinking that none of those credits sound particularly “Star Wars” friendly, THR notes that “his writing on two more recent programs brings him closer: ‘His Dark Materials,’ BBC’s adaptation of the fantasy by Philip Pullman, and ‘Philip K. Dick’s Electric Sheep’ for Channel 4.” He’s also been rumored to be attached to the long, long-gestating Neil Gaiman feature “The Sandman.”

The next “Star Wars” feature, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” will open on December 15. The ninth feature currently has a set release date of May 24, 2019.