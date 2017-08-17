‘Star Wars’ Spinoff: Obi-Wan Kenobi Film In Works, Stephen Daldry in Talks to Direct — Report

The ever-expanding "Star Wars" galaxy is lining up another standalone feature based on a fan favorite.

As long suspected, The Hollywood Reporter shares that the sci-fi juggernaut series is teeing up a brand new spinoff feature, this one rumored to focus on Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. The outlet reports that Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stephen Daldry “is in early talks for the film,” which would focus on the fan favorite, who has been played over the years by both Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor.

Details on the project are scarce, as “sources say talks are at the earliest of stages and that the project has no script. If a deal makes, Daldry would oversee the development and writing with Lucasfilm brass. It’s not known at this stage if Ewan McGregor will reprise his role.”

It is also unclear which time period the new film would focus on, though McGregor — who played a younger Kenobi in the prequels — has been vocal about his continued love for the character and series. Perhaps it’s time to fill in the blanks between “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope”?

“Rogue One,” the first planned spinoff feature film, arrived last winter, pulling in over a billion dollars at the global box office. Next year, a young Han Solo film will hit theaters, now armed with director Ron Howard, who picked up the gig after original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller exited earlier this summer. A third spinoff film is slated to release in 2020, though it’s unclear if this feature will snag that release date.

Other anthology films have long been rumored, including mention of standalone films about Yoda and fan favorite Boba Fett. In 2014, “Fantastic Four” and “Chronicle” director Josh Trank was tapped to direct a still-unknown “Star Wars” spinoff, before being let go from the project the following year. While it’s unclear which story that film was meant to tell, rumors have persisted that Trank would have been helming a Boba Fett-centric feature.

The hiring of a seasoned pro like Daldry, a filmmaker who has also had success in television and theater and has been making films for nearly two decades, hints that Disney and Lucasfilm are getting even further away from the push towards younger filmmakers that brought them directors like Gareth Edwards and Lord and Miller. Both their “Rogue One” and the beleaguered Han Solo spinoff eventually required the addition of more experienced filmmakers, with Tony Gilroy overseeing “Rogue One” reshoots and Lord and Miller reportedly exiting their film when a similar plan was floated to them.

