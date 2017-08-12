‘Suburbicon’: George Clooney Says His New Film Co-Written by the Coen Brothers Isn’t a Comedy: ‘It’s Very, Very Dark’

It premieres later this month at Venice.

If you’ve seen the trailer for “Suburbicon,” you might be assuming that the new film starring Matt Damon and directed by George Clooney is a dark comedy. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, however, the man responsible for “Monuments Men” says there have been “some misconceptions” about his latest directorial effort — namely the fact that “they keep calling it a ‘comedy’ and you’d be hard-pressed to find a lot of funny in it.”

“It’s a pretty angry and dark film, which is sort of what we wanted to make at the time. Every time I see someone go, ‘Yeah, it’s a black-comedy!’ you go, ‘There’s a couple of laughs, but it wasn’t designed to be ha-ha funny,’” continues Clooney. Set in the ’50s, “Suburbicon” centers around a home invasion perpetrated against Damon, Julianne Moore, and Noah Jupe; Oscar Isaac plays the detective investigating the crime.

“It’s very, very dark,” Clooney says. “It starts out feeling like a Disney film and, by the end, it feels like it takes a pretty dramatic, serious turn to, like, an acid trip of some form.” The movie, which premieres at the Venice Film Festival before screening in Toronto, opens in theaters on October 27.