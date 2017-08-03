‘Super Dark Times’ Trailer: It’s All Fun and Games Until You Bring Out the Samurai Sword — Watch

The coming-of-age drama arrives in theaters next month.

The Orchard has released the trailer for “Super Dark Times,” which IndieWire’s David Ehrlich described as “an unnerving cross between ‘Stand By Me’ and ‘Donnie Darko'” earlier this year. Watch the trailer for Kevin Phillips’ dark coming-of-age drama below.

“Enjoying their normal lives in mid-’90s suburbia, Zach and Josh are best friends with numerous shared interests, chief of which is an attraction to their classmate Allison. One seemingly routine day, along with two other friends, Zach and Josh borrow the latter’s older brother’s prized samurai sword to goof around in the local park. But the afternoon soon spirals out of control. Wracked with guilt, Zach struggles to assimilate back into high school life, even as Allison begins to show a romantic interest in him. The situation gets even more complicated once Zach notices a disturbingly off-balance change in Josh’s behavior.”

Owen Campbell, Charlie Tahan, Elizabeth Cappuccino, and Max Talisman star in “Super Dark Times,” which marks Phillips’ feature debut. The film, which premiered at Tribeca, will be released in theaters on September 29.