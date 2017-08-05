‘Super Troopers 2’: Everything You Need to Know About the Long-Awaited Sequel

16 years later, the cult classic is finally getting a second chapter.

Good things come to those who wait, including sequels to cult classics. That would appear to be the case with “Super Troopers 2,” which has finished post-production and will soon be loosed upon Broken Lizard–loving viewers everywhere. Here’s what you need to know about it:

Some people have already seen it.

“Super Troopers 2” has been edited and even screened for test audiences, which means that eager fans of the original are essentially just waiting for a release date at this point. Fox Searchlight is distributing the film and will presumably let audiences know when to expect it sooner rather than later.

It doubled its crowdfunding goal.

Back in early 2015, an Indiegogo campaign was launched to partially fund the film. Seeking $2 million, it eventually raised more than $4.6 million thanks to diehard fans — more than 50,000 contributed. “To get Super Troopers 2 a wide release – to get it into a theater near YOU – we need to prove that there’s a real demand to see it, and not just a dozen stoners who keep asking for it over and over,” they wrote at the time. Mission accomplished.

Fans have been asking about it for more than a decade.

“Super Troopers” was first released in 2001, earning $23 million against a budget of just $1.2 million and instantly endearing itself to a small but devoted audience. Jay Chandrasekhar told Rotten Tomatoes as early as 2006 that the plan was actually to do a prequel: “The joke is that we’ll make it ‘Super Troopers ’76,’ set during the Bicentennial,” he said. “We might do it, I don’t know. That movie has sort of a special place in a lot of people’s hearts, so all we can do is mess it up.”

It takes place north of the border.

While the original is set in Vermont, it looks like the sequel will travel a bit further north. Here’s how Paul Soter described the premise way back in 2009:

“The big picture is that we are on the Canadian Border. And in reality, what has happened is that the government has found places where the markers were off, or wrong. And there are these areas of land that were thought to be Canada, but are actually part of the U.S. We are enlisted to patrol this area that was always thought to be Canadian soil. But no, it is actually the United States. We are enlisted because they have to send someone there to help make it part of the U.S. territory now. We get recruited to be the highway patrolmen there. And we are surrounded by all of these Canadian people that aren’t happy about this. We essentially have to impose U.S. law on a bunch of Canadians that aren’t at all happy about it.”

The original cast is returning.

The boys are very much back in town: Chandrasekhar, Soter, Steve Lemme, Erik Stolhanske, Kevin Heffernan, Brian Cox, Marisa Coughlan, and Lynda Carter are all reprising their roles; Rob Lowe and Emmanuelle Chriqui are joining them. Next time you see the troopers, there’ll be a few more of them.