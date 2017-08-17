‘Super Troopers 2’ Release Date Revealed, While Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle of Dogs’ Moves Earlier

Everyone's favorite Vermont state troopers will finally return to the big screen 16 years after their debut.

Stoner cinephiles often turn to the classics whenever April 20 rolls around, from mainstream comedies like “The Pineapple Express” to indie gems like Greg Araki’s “Smiley Face.” But April 20, 2018 is going to be the day hundreds of indie film fans (and marijuana lovers) actually spend their holiday in the movie theater.

Broken Lizard founding member Steve Lemme recently sat down with Seven Days and pretty much revealed that the highly anticipated “Super Troopers 2” is arriving on April 20, 2018. The film wrapped production last month after a historic crowdfunding campaign raised $4.4 million.

“There is [a release date], but I can’t tell you what it is,” Lemme said. “Here’s what I can tell you: It’s springtime and there’s a very obvious date, which happens to fall on a Friday this year. It’s going to be our widest release. And it’s testing better than any movie we’ve tested. It came out fantastic.”

Lemme did not outright confirm the release date, but April 20 happens to fall on a Friday next year and is clearly the “obvious date” for which a sequel to a beloved stoner cult classic would open.

Fox Searchlight, the distributor of the original “Super Troopers,” is handling the release of the sequel. The company had originally set Wes Anderson’s stop-motion film “Isle of Dogs” for April 20, 2018, but it now appears Anderson will be returning to theaters a month earlier than expected. The official Fox Searchlight website now lists the release for “Isle of Dogs” as March 23, 2018.

Between a new Wes Anderson movie and the return of “Super Troopers” to the big screen after 16 years, Fox Searchlight is bound to have back-to-back indie blockbusters next year.