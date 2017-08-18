‘Superbad’ 10th Anniversary: Seth Rogen Reveals 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Comedy Classic

It's hard to believe that 10 years ago Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg introduced the world to McLovin.

“Superbad” turned 10 years old this week, and co-writer Seth Rogen celebrated by revealing some secrets about the making of the beloved comedy classic. Directed by Greg Mottola and co-written by Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the film turned Jonah Hill and Michael Cera into household comedy names and introduced the world to Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s McLovin.

It’s hard to believe the film is celebrating its 10th anniversary. “Superbad” premiered in August 2007 and was a late summer sleeper hit, grossing $121 million in the U.S. opposite a $20 million budget. The film had Judd Apatow as an executive producer, and his directorial effort “Knocked Up” had already become an R-rated comedy success a few months earlier.

In a serious of 10 hilarious tweets, Rogen provided some colorful facts about the movie’s creation. Apparently, “Superbad” is the first movie to use a very perverse curse word, and one of its most legendary and grossest moments is based on a real life situation from Rogen’s high school days.

Below are Rogen’s 10 facts you might not know about “Superbad.”

Danny Mcbride is an extra in the background of the first party scene in Superbad. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Evan Goldberg’s brother Dave drew all the dick drawings in Superbad. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Almost all the names in Superbad are people we went to high school with and lots of the stuff in the movie really happened to us. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

The period blood on the leg scene in Superbad actually happened to my friend at a high school dance and we discovered it after the dance. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Just like in Superbad, Mike Snider actually was the first guy to get a fake ID and it was awesome. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

My good friend @mrDaveKrumholtz came up with the title Superbad while we were smoking weed at the oakwood — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

During the MPAA screenings of Superbad they said we were the first movie to say “fingerfuck” — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

The end house party in Superbad was filmed about half a block from the OJ murder house. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

My mother came up with the joke that Mclovin gets arrested for statutory rape at the end of Superbad. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017