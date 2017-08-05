This List of Swear Words People Don’t Like to Hear in Movies Is Pretty F**king Shocking

"Jesus Christ," "Goddamn," and "fuck" are the most objectionable.

A new Harris poll has all the data on how moviegoers respond to swear words you never thought to ask about. According to the study’s findings, the three terms that rankle viewers the most are, in descending order of offensiveness, “Jesus Christ,” “Goddamn,” and “fuck.” The poll was commissioned by the filmmakers responsible for “Generational Sins,” a faith-based drama whose 32 expletives earned it a PG-13 rating from the MPAA.

33 percent of respondents say that they’d be less likely to see a movie if they knew in advance that it used “Jesus Christ” as a swear, with “Goddamn” turning away 32 of viewers and “fuck” 31 percent. The results vary by demographics, natch: Those who identify as Republican are considerably more likely to be bothered by bad words than Democrats, for instance.

The numbers are even higher among Evangelical Christians, the group most likely to object to swearing; a full 90 percent say they’d be dissuaded from seeing a movie that uses “Jesus Christ” as a swear. Read the full results here, and wash your mouth out with soap on the way.